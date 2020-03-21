KCCI, associations to pay power bills sans ISPA

Staff Reporter Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli has urged the federal government to issue doirective to K-Electric to immediately stop and defer Industrial Support Package Adjustment (ISPA). ISPA is being charged retrospectively in a very odd situation as all the industries remain completely shut due to the outbreak of coronavirus and it was impossible to pay such exorbitant electricity bills carrying ISPA. Addressing a press conference along with Presidents and Chairmen of all seven industrial town zones of Karachi, the BMG Chairman said that the Karachi Chamber and all seven industrial town zones across Karachi, have unanimously agreed that they will only pay electricity bills without ISPA charges and no additional charges will be paid by anyone hence, K-Electric must advice banks to accept electricity bill payments without ISPA. “Failure to accept payments without ISPA would leave no other option for the industrialists but not to pay the entire bill”, he added. Vice Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad Islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail, Former President Junaid Esmail Makda and Former Senior Vice President KCCI Jawed Bilwani were present on the occasion while the industrial town associations were represented by President Site Association of Industry Suleman Chawla, President Federal B. Area Association of Trade & Industry Abdullah Abid, President Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Sheikh Umer Rehan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry Nasim Akhtar, President Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry Naveed Shakoor, President Landhi Association of Trade & Industry Noman Yaqoob and President Site Superhighway Association of Trade & Industry Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana were also present at the press conference. Siraj Teli further stated that the federal government must stop injustices and have some mercy on the citizens and the business & industrial community of Karachi, which contributes more than 70 percent revenue to the national exchequer yet the business & industrial community of this city only was compelled to pay all the taxes and go through all kinds of injustices and discrimination which is unacceptable. “Karachiites are tired and losing their patience now but we still are calm otherwise, whosoever sits in this auditorium today, would have gone out on the streets along with thousands of labors to protest against the policies of the government. We are silent only because of the outbreak of coronavirus otherwise we would have been out on the streets”, he said, adding that if K-Electric resorts to arm twisting by disconnecting the electricity, the industrialists will shut down their industries. Siraj Teli further pointed out that on one hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan urges to support the industries, businesses and also relief to the exporters but on the other hand, PM’s aide was taking measures to completely destroy the industries and businesses which is beyond our understanding. He said that Karachi city has been receiving step motherly treatment from all the governments from time to time and the same was being done by the present government led by PM Imran Khan. He said that although some relief measures have been announced and more have also been assured by Prime Minister in the days to come but all these measures and reliefs were useless as the industries remain shut and exports around the globe have come to a halt because of the coronavirus.