KCCDZ inclusion in CPEC a game changer: Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday said that inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) in CPEC is game changer.

Taking to the twitter, the prime minister said that will cleanup our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low income housing units and present opportunities for investors.

“We will put Karachi at par with developed port cities,” Imran Khan said while acknowledging the work done by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Earlier a day, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi had said Pakistan and China had agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hoping that it would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.

He said KCCDZ was an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs focused on providing Karachi with an ultra-modern urban infrastructure zone, which would place the city among top port cities of the world, said a press release here on Saturday.

Ali Zaidi said the historic decision had been made during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held at Islamabad and Beijing.

He said the two countries agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) under the CPEC framework.

He said the planned multi-billion dollars mega KCCDZ project would be built with direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The quantum of expected investment was approximately US $ 3.5 billion. KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but also the entire region.

He said KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The environment friendly mega KCCDZ envisaged four new berths for KPT. It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port with a world class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan’s trade potential.

It would also improve marine ecosystem and reduce pollution. KCCDZ would connect rest of Karachi through a majestic harbour bridge rising from behind Pakistan’s Deepwater Port with exit ramps for Manora Island and Sandspit Beach.

KCCDZ had also enormous potential for global investors. It would unlock Pakistan’s unexplored Blue Economy and significantly enhance development and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Mean while, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today to perform groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, officials said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while speaking to the media in Karachi on Sunday had said the ceremony will be held at Cantt Railway Station.

He said that the Rs250 billion mega project will be completed in three years, adding that 16 stations would be built along the 43kilometre-long track.

The governor said that Green Line Bus Service will also be operationalised next month and the K-4 water supply project will be completed by the end of 2023.

The premier during his day-long visit to the port city will also meet several party leaders and lawmakers.

He will be briefed over the ongoing development projects in Sindh, and would also meet with the religious scholars representing different schools of thought.