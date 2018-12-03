KCA beat Nowshera Tiger by 8 wickets

Peshawar

Khan Cricket Club defeated Nowshera Tiger by eight wickets in the ongoing King Khan Twnety20 Cricket Tournament being played here at University No. 2 ground on Sunday.

Nowshera Tigers skipper Ibrar Khan won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 135 runs for the loss of all wickets after playing the allotted 17.2 overs.

Sohail made 25 runs including three boundaries, Osama scored 23 runs, Khaizer scored 18 runs and thus Nowshera Tiger setup 135 runs target.

For Khan Cricket club Saqib claimed three wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs spell, Ibrahim claimed two wickets for 28 runs in his four overs spell, Shabbir got two wickets for 11 runs and Kamran got two wickets for 29 runs..—APP

