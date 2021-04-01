KC resolution eulogies PM’s services for Kashmir

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Kashmir Committee (KC) Wednesday passed a resolution to welcome the commitment shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan for linking the resolution of Kashmir dispute with regional peace and stability.

The committee met under the chair of its Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and passed the resolution.

The resolution acknowledged the role played by the prime minister as an ambassador for Kashmiris and extended full support to the efforts being made for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The resolution said that Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan as per the vision of father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah and said that Pakistan would resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions on the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.