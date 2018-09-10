KBP hails PM, CJP announcement on dams construction

Staff Reporter

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) has welcomed an announcement, made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar regarding construction of dams.

KBP Central President Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad said this while addressing a gathering of farmers, here on Sunday.

He said, “If Pakistan’s plundered wealth is brought back from different countries, many new dams could be built.”

Ch Nisar said that if the government conducts severe accountability of land mafia and retrieves million of acres of government land from illegal occupation and later on auctions it in a transparent manner, it will not only help construct dams but also pay off foreign loan. Moreover, the Punjab government is taking steps to boost per acre yield of gram crop in Thal area. A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that sprinkle irrigation system was being installed in Khushab, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Mianwali districts for enhancing yield of the crop.

He said that farmers were being given 75 per cent subsidy in this regard. “In Punjab, cultivation of gram starts from Sept 25, and is grown on an area of 2.4 million acres,” he added.

He said that growers could complete sowing of gram in Thal area from Nov 1 to 30th. Growers must use drip irrigation system to obtain good per acre yield.