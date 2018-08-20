KBP congratulates Imran Khan

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded his statement regarding strict accountability of those involved in plundering country’s money.

KBP President Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad and Secretary General Chaudhry Shaukat extended felicitations to Imran Khan while briefing the media about the decisions made in the KBP general council meeting, held at a local hotel.

The KBP demanded revolutionary changes in the agricultural policies from the upcoming setup.

Board’s president said, “Agriculture is the backbone of country’s economy and it is very much necessary to pay special attention to the betterment of agriculture sector”.

The KBP demands include giving the sugar mills cane procurement receipt (CPR) the status of a cheque, abolishing GST on agricultural inputs, mentioning the prices of fertilizers on the bags, fixing reasonable flat electricity rates for agri tube-wells and ensuring support prices of the agricultural products.

