KBD has potential to resolve country’s water woes

Islamabad

Construction of Kalabagh Dam would not only resolve country’s water crisis but also bring prosperity to the country and provide jobs to large number of people. Kalabagh Dam a lifeline for country’s future, Said a shopkeeper of Aabpara while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said everyone should support the construction of Kala Bagh Dam as it is beneficial not only for the people of Punjab but the entire nation. A resident of Bara Kho Javed Akhtar urged political leadership to sit together to evolve consensus on Kalabagh dam and resolve the issues related to water and energy.

He requested the people of all parts of the country to come forward and stand for the construction of the dam and do not stand behind those playing with these sensitive issues.

A student of Quaid i Azam University Islamabad Irfan Khan said as the current alarming situation of water demanded that all stake holders should come at one point and resolve the issue of water on priority basis otherwise water shortage would be a great tragedy for the nation. “Kalabagh Dam is lifeline for Pakistan and opponents of the dam are enemies of the country,” he added.—APP