KazNU honours Dr SM Junaid Zaidi with gold medal

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University of Kazakhstan (KazNU), ranked at 236 in the world ranking has honoured Executive Director, Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) Dr SM Junaid Zaidi with prestigious Al-Farabi Gold Medal for his outstanding services and contributions to the cause of science and technology for development in the South.

Rector Al-Farabi KazNU, Prof. Dr G M Mutanov on the occasion lauded the efforts of Dr. Zaidi for facilitating the scientific collaboration of Kazakhstan with other member countries of the Commission.