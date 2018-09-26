Kazmi law associates, Mirpur secures distinctions

Mirpur (Ajk)

Syed Jayaad Jabaar Kazmi Advocate and Raza Hussain Shah Advocate of the Kazmi Law Associates secured first and 3rd positions respectively in the competition for securing the licenses to perform as practicing lawyers of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court as well as the lower courts in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

According to the official sources, in the special session of the Enrolment Committee, summoned by Chairman of the committee Justice Azhar Saleem Baber, Senior Judge of AJK High Court, a total of 46 candidates (both male and female) from Mirpur division appeared in interview for securing license for performing as practicing lawyer in AJK High Court and 85 candidates (both genders) from the entire division appeared to serve as practicing lawyer in the lower courts.

Members of the Enrolment Committee of the AJK Bar Council including Tahir Aziz Advocate and Sardar Azad Khan Advocate attended the meeting.

Syed Jayaad Jabaar Kazmi Advocate ad Raza Hussain Shah Advocate belonging to the Kazmi Law Associates Mirpur secured first and third position respectively in the interview obtaining licenses to work as practicing lawyers in AJK High Court and the subordinate courts.

Sixteen of the total 46 candidates appearing in the test / interview for securing license for practice in AJK High Court and 24 out of all 85 candidates appeared in test interview for practice in subordinate courts, failed to qualify the test / interview.

Legal fraternity of Mirpur division have extended gratitude to Chairman of the Enrolment Committee Justice Azhar Saleem Baber, Senior Judge of AJK High Court, besides other members of the Committee and Vice Chairman of the AJK Bar Council for managing the interviews of the fresh lawyers, belonging to all three districts of Mirpur Division, close to their door-step of home division of Mirpur.

The lawyers community has also felicitated seasoned jurist and former President of AJK Suprme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Kazmi, Advocate, head of the Kazmi Law Associates, for securing two of top three positions in the competition by two of its advocates including Syed Jayad Jabaar Kazmi and Raza Hussain Shah for obtaining the licenses to serve as practicing lawyers in AJK High Court and the subordinate courts.—APP

