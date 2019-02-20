Kazakhstan’s role for peace in Afghanistan, region highlighted

Seminar on international initiatives of Kazakhstan President

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan and Kazakhstan are making efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and the government of Kazakhstan in this regard has paced up diplomatic efforts for the long-term solution to the crisis and for the prosperity of the people of war-torn Afghanistan.

Speakers were of this view while addressing a seminar on ‘International Initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan: Global and Regional Successes.’

seminar was organized by a think tank on Central Asia and Eurasian Studies.

Chairman Standing Committee of Parliament on Foreign Affairs Ehsan ullah Tiwana was the chief guest on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion Mr Ehsan Ullah said Pakistan and Kazakhstan shared commonalities of interest and deep-rooted historic relations wherein Pakistan always appreciate the peace and development efforts of Kazakhstan at regional and global level.

Head of Department of Political Sciences IIU, Dr. Muhammad Khan explained the diplomatic and political efforts of Kazakhstan towards domestic, regional especially in Afghanistan and seeking reforms in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Prof Dr. Adam Saud also spoke on the concrete steps taken by Kazakhstan to facilitate peace in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada diplomats, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E.Atadjan Movlamov, academicians and research scholars attended the seminar.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the organizer of seminar presented the vision of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with regard to his efforts to foster regional and global peace and stability.

She also shared with the audience various presidential initiatives towards global peace including creation of Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition to make world free of terrorism and extremism.

Share on: WhatsApp