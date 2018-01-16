Kazakhstan role in UNSC

Dr Muhammad Munir

KAZAKHSTAN along with four other countries Bolivia, Ethiopia, and Sweden was elected on June 27, 2016 as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two-year with effect from January 1, 2017. One year later on January 1, 2018, the head of the Kazakh delegation assumed the Presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for one month for the first time of its history.

Long-term stability of the Central Asian region as a whole depends on the is normalization of situation in Afghanistan. It is in the interests of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states in developing long-term cooperation with Afghanistan in the sphere of infrastructure, transit and transport, energy and other sectors. The main focus of such cooperation with Afghanistan should be to improve the living standards and infrastructure. Kazakhstan’s vision of resolving conflict in Afghanistan is very much clear. Kazakhstan pays special attention to the humanitarian aspect and economic development as it considers the other methods such as military operations have already proven ineffective in bringing peace in Afghanistan. Further, the endless infusion of astronomical sums into the economy of Afghanistan due to high level of corruption in the country, could not reach at the grass-roots level.

It must be noted that the effects of 40 years civil war in Afghanistan cannot be addresses in few years and would require sustained efforts of the international community and regional countries. In order to stop the war in Afghanistan and to establish a normal life, it is necessary first of all to raise a new generation that can live in peace without war. Humanitarian aid in the form of supplies of food and essential goods is provided on an annual basis. The education programme for Afghan students in Kazakh universities is also carried out. In addition, construction of schools, hospitals and roads is funded by Kazakhstan. This positive experience is definitely worthy of the attention of the international community. And from the position of a member of the Security Council, Kazakhstan has a chance to draw the attention of other UN members to the humanitarian aspect of the settlement of the Afghan crisis.

Kazakhstan believes that the long-term stability and sustainable peace can only be achieved by understanding the strong connection between peace, security and development. This security-development nexus should be based on global action to prevent wars and conflicts, protect human rights, deliver Sustainable Development Goals and combat climate change, including through implementation of commitments by all Parties to the Paris Climate Agreement. On its part Kazakhstan is playing its role for sustainable development. Among practical steps it hosted ‘EXPO-2017’ on the theme ‘Energy of the Future’ in Astana aimed at to help promote sustainable energy and minimize the consequences of climate change.

Today the world is facing multifarious challenges to peace and security not only in Central Asia and Afghanistan but other regions such as Middle East and South Asia which are equally important. The two unresolved issues in these regions include Palestine and Kashmir which require special attention of the UNSC permanent and non-permanent members. Another important issue is countering global terrorism which is a shared responsibility. In conditions when global terrorism has found catastrophic proportions and erased all borders, when a terrorist attack can occur absolutely anywhere in the world, it is necessary to respond to this challenge with a united front, or rather a global anti-terrorist coalition under the auspices of the United Nations. With the initiative of its creation, Nursultan Nazarbayev came out in 2015. The point is not to build up military potential against each other, but to unite against the common threat. Kazakhstan invited UN member countries to transfer one percent of the defense budget to a special fund to finance the fight against poverty, hunger and climate change. Kazakhstan has great potential to offer the international community as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for solving the urgent problems and improving the situation not only in the Central Asian region, but throughout the world.

— The writer is Research Fellow at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.