Kazakhstan govt unveils new road map for socio-economic development

Zubair Qureshi

Kazakhstan government is focusing on socio-economic development of the country in line with the vision of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov while briefing the media persons about the current social and economic reforms programme initiated by the leading party of the country The Nur Otan which is also the president’s party said President Nursultan Nazarbayev has assigned the government of Prime Minister Askar Mamin the task o socially and economically uplift the society and support the vulnerable members of society.

On Feb 21, 2019 President Nursultan had dismissed the government of Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev over ‘failure to improve living standards’ and appointed Mamin as the new premiere.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan while explaining the vision of the president for the wholesome progress of the country said The Nur Otan party has adopted its 2030 Programme i.e. Society’s Wellbeing. The new government led by PM Mamin is all set to achieve 10-point priority goals, he said.

The first goal, according to the ambassador is “The well being of each Kazakhstani family.” Future education available to everyone” is the second top-priority goal in the prgoramme, he further said.

The third goal is ‘building a strong nation of healthy people’ and reflects a long range of measures including availability of the best specialists in various fields of medicine, development of the best health infrastructure, etc.

The fourth goal set by the Kazakh government is inclusive economy and by its title it needs no more explanation.

The fifth is ‘Develop business as a basis for the well-being of the society.’

Under this programme, said the ambassador, the government would offer various attractive measures to the investors and business community for instance, increasing the crediting availability for business, support to local and international businesses, etc.

The sixth point is evolving comfortable living conditions for citizens; the seventh is ‘efficient government in the interests of citizens.

The eighth point deals with creation of “harmonious society of responsible citizens.’ It includes, according to the ambassador, promotion of modernization values specified by the Leader of the Nation and building harmonious social relations in Kazakhstan, etc.

The last two points are ‘social support for country’s youth’ that is immensely gifted and has the potential to make their country one of the great nations of the world’ and “the long-term political leadership of the Nur Otan Party.”

Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov also replied to media persons’ questions on the occasion. To a question, he said literacy in Kazakhstan is almost 100 pc; its economy is growing at a steady rate and by 2050 the country will be rated amongst the top 30 most developed economies of the world.

