Kazakhstan Celebrates Its Achievements

SEVERAL political and economic reforms have been carried out in the country over 26 years of independence. The State of Kazakhstan has successfully integrated into the world economy and achieved significant results such as the accession to the World Trade Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joining the world’s TOP-50 competitive countries.

Kazakhstan is a young but very ambitious state as one of the post-Soviet countries which in recent years has become more and more significant in the world arena. Kazakhstan has followed unique initiatives such as peaceful settlement of conflicts, interregional integration, active participation in the work of international organizations, protection of the environment – this is not a complete list of Kazakhstan‘s achievements.

The most courageous and far-sighted step of Kazakhstan is a policy of nuclear disarmament declared by the Republic even in the years of formation. After the Soviet Union collapse the country inherited the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal. However, then President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had recently headed the country, made a non-trivial step – he closed the nuclear test site -Semipalatinsk in Kazakhstan’s territory. Further the Republic signed the Lisbon Protocol made arms reductions and later Kazakhstan joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

However Kazakhstan has done a lot nontrivial steps for the years of Independence. One of them is the transfer of the capital from the south of the country to the north and this process began in those years when the Republic was still in a serious crisis. Now the new capital Astana is an ultramodern city with developed infrastructure and original architectural design. Several million visitors to EXPO-2017, which took place in the city last summer, could see for themselves personally.

In the post, Soviet space Kazakhstan is widely known as the initiator and engine of integration processes. Since the late 90’s skillfully using its geopolitical position the country consistently advocated the creation of strong economic, political and military interstate relations.

Kazakhstan took an active part in the creation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The country’s activity and its high role in world politics were noted and appreciated. The chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2010 can be described as a unique recognition of the Republic’s authority.

A little later Kazakhstan headed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Yes, it was in Astana that the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) changed its name and format.

Year after year, gradually Astana became increasingly the territory for numerous international meetings and forums of different levels. Businessmen and financiers, investors and leaders of world and traditional religions, prime ministers and heads of state … The neutral, multi-vector policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan proved to be optimal for meetings and negotiations, signing agreements and signing declarations.

It is quite logical that under this approach a strict jury awarded the right to hold the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 dedicated to the development of alternative energy namely Astana. Kazakhstan brilliantly has done this task.

The Exhibition was attended by more than a hundred countries and a dozen international organizations. The best environmental and technological developments were collected, several million people visited the capital of Kazakhstan, multimillion-dollar contracts were concluded following the results of the work. The best way to declare yourself as an economically stable and prosperous state could not be imagined.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan has not stopped on what has been achieved. Speaking at the 70th jubilee session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) the Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested setting up a single world network under the auspices of the United Nations to counteract terrorist and radical phenomena.

In 2017 Kazakhstan became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and also headed a number of Committees in particular the Sanctions Committee 1267 concerning Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, sanctions of the UN Security Council with respect to the above-mentioned international terrorist organizations and individuals associated with terrorist activities.

This year in general became significant for Kazakhstan. So, special negotiation platform on the Syrian issue was created in Astana. Now it is successfully and fruitfully working in parallel with the similar one formed earlier in Geneva.

Namely in the Kazakh capital an agreement was reached on a cease-fire in a number of Syrian regions was succeeded. Now, as the Kazakhstan MOFA informs preparation for the next round of talks is being conducted in Astana, active work is being carried out to strengthen confidence-building measures between the parties the result of which should be a gradual de-escalation of the conflict.

“Our state does not pretend to be a great power like the United States or Russia”, Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev said. “But we, as far as possible, influence the course of events in the world, we mediate in conflict situations to reconcile the parties, and we put forward initiatives for regional integration that allow us to preserve peace and provide opportunities for peaceful development”.

Probably, this is the most precise and capacious definition of the policy of Kazakhstan.

Related