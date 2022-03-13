Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan creating transport-logistics route

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are creating a transport-logistics route, Trend reports via the Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

The issue was discussed during the meetings of the Kazakh delegation headed by the JSC’s Board Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev with a number of responsible officials of the government of Azerbaijan.

The main topic of the discussion was the project of creating a joint venture (JV) to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The new JV will allow solve the issues of through tariff setting and cargo declaration, apply unified IT solutions and consolidate transit cargo on the mentioned route.—Azer News