Kazak envoy keen to exploit full potential of bilateral ties with Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday said relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan were growing steadily in diverse sectors such as energy, business, tourism etc and both the countries shared a mutual vision of region’s peace, progress and prosperity.

However, he said still there existed huge potential lying untapped and unexplored and there was a need to exploit it into right kind of cooperation. He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest a seminar organized jointly by the ‘Pakistan in the World’ and the Centre for Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR).

The seminar was about exploring and unleashing opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin spoke about the current agenda and relations between the two states, describing them as dynamically developing.

He informed the participants about the recently-held 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the 6th CICA Summit held in the capital of Kazakhstan this autumn, in which the Pakistani side participated at a high government level.

Ambassador Kistafin talked about the results of the meetings between President of Kazakhstan K Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the SCO and CICA summits and termed them quite positive and fruitful.

Besides, the Ambassador spoke about the political reforms implemented by Kazakh President K Tokayev, the main aim of which was democratization of Kazakhstani society and political system liberalization.

He also spoke about the early presidential elections scheduled for November 20 this year. Chairman BoG, ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood appreciated the international initiatives of Kazakhstan, ongoing reforms and the efforts of the two countries aimed at strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region of Central and South Asia.

Editor-in-Chief of “Pakistan in the World” Tazeen Akhtar noted the important role of diplomatic missions in strengthening cooperation among countries. The event was also attended by the representatives of civil society and media.