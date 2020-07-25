Katy Perry recalls how Orlando Bloom stood by her side through her darkest period

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have become the epitome of true love as they pull each other out through some of their darkest days.

Recounting her days when she struggled through depression, the Teenage Dream hit maker credited the Lord of the Rings actor for helping her escape that dark phase of her life.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Perry spoke about her upcoming album Smile, and said: “To be honest, this record is full of hopefulness and resilience and joy because it was made during a dark time when I was clinically depressed because I had a change in my career.”

“The last record [Witness] didn’t necessarily meet my expectations, but it got me out of this loop of being a really desperate, thirsty pop star that felt like they had to be number one all the time. Now I feel like I can create and be more dimensional as an artist and also as a human being,” she added.

She detailed how her fiancé dealt with everything that she was going through and stood with her throughout.

“I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it. And that is why he is perfect for me,” she said.