Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador

Britain’s Prince Charles will announce soon that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said. Perry, 35, who is already a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children’s organization UNICEF, met the British heir-to-throne at a meeting of the Trust’s supporters and advisers in Mumbai last November while he was on a visit to India. “I was impressed by their strong plan, from on-ground initiatives to fundraising, that will aim to cut child trafficking in half,” Perry said in a statement.