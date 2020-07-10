Katy Perry announces release date of new album ‘Smile’

Katy Perry, who is currently pregnant with their first child, is gearing up for album number five, sharing the name and release date of her upcoming new studio album ‘Smile’. The ‘Roar’ singer’s new album has a positive title — Smile! The 35-year-old pop star took to social media on Thursday to announce the album and the title track.

“Step right up! Step right up! KP5 is called #SMILE,” she wrote.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. “