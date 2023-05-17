Katrina Kaif sets temperature high with new romantic pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave us all a real-life fairytale as the two shared intimate moments in new viral pictures.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor shares romantic moments with husband on the 35th birthday of Vicky, who got the most idealistic greeting from the better half. The actor took to social media where she dropped a candid moment from the actor’s big day festivities.

The monochrome picture shows the duo having their moment, while the second picture shows the duo sitting next to each other from their house. Katrina calls it “a little dance, dher saara pyaar…Happiest birthday my love”.

Pictures courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

The pictures soon went viral on social media and garnered over 3 million love reactions from social media users who showered praise on their favorite couple.

For the unversed, the two got hitched back in December 2021 after dating for over 2 years. Katrina and Vicky hosted a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan.