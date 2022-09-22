Katie Taylor has found her next opponent with the Irishwoman set to take on Karen Elizabeth Carbajal of Argentina at Wembley Arena on Oct. 29 her promoter Matchroom Boxing has announced.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) will step into a boxing ring for the first time since making history by headlining the main event at Madison Square Gardens in May. She retained her titles in that fight with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano.

She will once again put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against the undefeated Carbajal, who will fight outside her native Argentina for the first time.

There was speculation that Taylor will have a rematch bout at Croke Park this year against Puerto Rico’s Serrano or will fight mixed martial arts stars Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg as she has not fought on home soil professionally.

But those plans seem to have been shelved for now with Karen Carbajal now taking on Katie Taylor in what will be the Irishwoman’s seventh defence of her titles.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline,” said Taylor.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come.

Carabajal, who is promoted by former two-weight world champion Marcos Maidana, has won all 19 fights since turning professional albeit most of her opponents had losing records.

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal. “The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me.”