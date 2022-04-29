Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on a final show for the media ahead of creating women’s boxing history at the Madison Square Garden.

Dubbed “the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing” Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano will clash for the undisputed lightweight championship at New York’s most famous venue.

It is the first time in MSG’s history that two women are headlining a boxing event.

Taylor and Serrano, arguably female boxing’s two best pound-for-pound fighters, are worthy of holding such distinction.

The Irishwoman holds the undisputed world lightweight championship and Serrano has unified the featherweight gold.

“The fact this is going to be a sellout Saturday night, (shows) there is a great appetite for female fights,” said Taylor, who lobbied for women’s boxing to be included in the Olympic program before winning gold in London a decade ago.

“This is just a great boxing match,” she said. “The best fight to see right now – male or female.”

Taylor holds a 20-0 record with six knockouts.

“We’re making our biggest payday, we’re at the Mecca of boxing, so it’s super exciting,” said Serrano who is 42-1-1.

The Puerto Rican is seen as a slight favorite in the contest after winning by unanimous decision over Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez in December.

Serrano will be fighting for familial pride as well with Taylor having already defeated her sister, Cindy Serrano, in 2018.

“I can’t wait for Saturday night to prove that we’re deserving of this opportunity of this spotlight,” she added.

There was a noticeable lack of smack talk which accompanies such occasions with Serrano noting that the pair were “probably the two nicest fighters.”

It was their promoters who took the spotlight in that category with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul putting $1 million on the line for Serrano goading co-promoter Eddie Hearn into a bet in front of gathered reporters.