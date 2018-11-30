KATI welcomes Fed govt decision to end gas load shedding

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) has applauded the federal government decision of no load shedding during winter season all over the country. Patrion in Chief of KATI SM Muneer, Acting President Faraz –ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman and Head of KATI’s Standing committee on SSGC Ehtishamuddin welcomed the decision announced by ECC. SM Muneer said that induction of RNLG to avoid gas load shading is a laudable initiative to provide relief to common people and the Industry.

He mentioned that exempting tandoors from increased gas tariffs is a really people friendly decision and a sing of “Tabdili” (change). Acting President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Industry especially in Karachi already sever issues regarding gas load shedding and there was a great matter of concern regarding notification of curbing gas supply to captive power project.

He said that uninterrupted gas supply was the most important prerequisite to bring economic stability in the country. “PM Imran Khan’s vision for the growth of exports only can accomplish by providing uninterrupted and low tariff energy” he added. He further said that to resolve the circular debt menace for energy sector ECC taken some appreciable initiative, business community welcomes the decisions.

Photo Caption: Salman Aslam former SVP of KATI is presenting flower bouquet to acting president Faraz-ur-Rehman on the occasion of assuming his responsibilities. On the occasion Ikram Rajput, Junaid Naqi and Javed Iqbal are also present

