KATI urges smooth supply of palm oil

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) and former Chairman of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) demanded uninterrupted supply of raw materials for ghee and cooking oil manufacturers. He mentioned that vehicles carrying palm oil form port Qasim to the industry in Korangi were facing hindrances due imposed restrictions of lockdown. He said that if the supply of palm oil would continuously disrupted shortage of cooking and addible oil is apprehended in the city. He said that industrial community stand fast with the Sindh government in its measures to bend the curb of coronavirus epidemic, however it is similarly matter of significant importance to keep food and essential items supply for the population. He suggested that a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of all stakeholders should be deliberated to meet the challenges of this manifold crisis, the country and the world is heading through.