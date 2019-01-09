KATI urged to resolve Industry’s basic issues

Staff Reporter

President of Korarngi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President Maheen Salman urged the government to resolve basic issues faced by industry while focusing on growth rate targets.

It was also mentioned that in previous years the targets were set without a comprehensive framework.

Danish Khan said that expending cooperation between UAE and KSA like brethren countries was great success of PM Khan in foreign policy and the current account issue could be resolve soon however to end economic crisis of the country and for sustainable growth there is an urgent need of investment in industrial sector.

He said a long term policy should be devised to put the thing in order for industrial growth. Danish Khan noted the despite being repeated timely reminders during the winter industry faces gas availability issues which caused harm to industrial production during the season.

“For bigger growth prospects we should resolve very basic problems first” he added.

