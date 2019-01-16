KATI urged for continuation of DC Korangi in office

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry urged that Deputy Commissioner District Korangi , Quratulain Memon should continue and her transfer could halt the ongoing efforts to resolve Kornagi Industrial Area’s infrastructural issues. According to a statement released by KAT Acting-President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya and Vice President Maheen Salman applauded the diligence and focused efforts of the DC to keep order in administrative affairs of the area. Faraz-ur-Rehman said that DC Korangi Quratulain Memon have done tremendous efforts to address industry’s concerns regarding municipal services in Korangi Industrial Area and also create a great impact on administrative performance of local departments and institutions. He said the she brought all the municipal agencies and departments on a table with industrialists and formed a high level committee to work together pertaining to issues faced by industry. He demanded that for the continuation of these efforts she should continue her office and shouldn’t be transfer for any other responsibility.

