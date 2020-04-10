KATI offers condolences on demise of Mehdi Shah

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Patron in chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) SM Muneer, President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya , Senior Vice President Ikram Rajpoot and Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain have expressed condolences on the demise of MD SITE and Brother in law of CM Sindh Mehdi Ali Shah. SM Muneer said that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of departed soul and we offer condolences to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on his personal loss. Sheikh Umer Rehan said that late Mehdi Ali Shah was a prominent name in the bureaucracy and his services would be remembered. Former Presidents of KATI Zahid Saeed, Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Masood Naqi, Gulzar Firoz, Ehtisham Uddin and members of executive committee also offered condolences to the CM and family of Mehdi Ali Shah.