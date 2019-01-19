KATI hopes relief for industry in ‘mini-budget’

Karachi

Acting president of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Faraz-ur-Rehman hoped the government would provide relief to industry in upcoming “mini budget”, would be announced in coming week.

In a statement released by KATI Acting President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President Maheen Salman applauded the efforts of federal government to promote exports and measures to lower down production cost of Industry.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that although relief in power sector was much appreciated however government should consider that there are huge imports of industry’s raw material and a policy should be well defined for this production related imports.

He said that PM Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer were focusing on the cost of production and taking measures, this additional point should be considered.

He urged that not only in the “Mini-Budget” but also in national budget to provide relief in industry’s cost of production should be the top most priority of policy framework.

He further add that infrastructural issues are one of the basic reason of increased cost of doing business and production, “especially the Industry in Karachi suffering a lot for this, we need a special package for the prosperity of industry established in the city” he added.

