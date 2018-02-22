KATI hails GSP-Plus status extension by EU

Karachi

The Patron-in-Chief of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer, President Tariq Malik and other office bearers of the association have welcomed the extension of GSP-plus status to Pakistan by the European Union Parliament. In a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, S.M. Muneer appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik and Secretary Commerce Muhammad Yunus Dagha in this regard. KATI President Tariq Malik said the decision would help promote Pakistani exports to EU markets. He urged the government to take necessary measures for enabling industry to compete in international market.—APP