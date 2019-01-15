KATI for spreading awareness about e-Commerce

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Danish Khan said that there is a need of time to spread awareness among business community regarding e-Commerce sector, he was addressing to a seminar on “Digital Transformation for Supply Chain (Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Distributors & Retailers) at KATI.

On this occasion leader of MQM-Pakistan Faisal Subzwari represented Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Chairman Information Technology Standing Committee Salman Aslam and other members of KATI attended the seminar.

Ease of doing business advisor to IT Minister Dr. Shahab Imam, SESSI Commissioner Kashif Gulzar, CEO Jazzba Nadeem Hashmi, on e-commerce Platform for manufacturers & Wholesale and highlighted the importance of Business to Business marketing services.

Share on: WhatsApp