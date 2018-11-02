KATI fears further drop in exports due to shutdowns

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz ur Rehman and Vice President Maheed Salman expressed concern over continuous shutdowns during the week. In a statement released by KATI the president Danish Khan said that country is already facing economic crisis due to dropping exports, during the whole week industrial production were disturbed due to protests erupted after an apex court decision. He urged the government to resolve current crisis through dialogue and resolve the concerns amicably. Danish said that due to closure of market and roads and interrupted movement within Karachi, country faces losses of billions rupees. Danish Khan said on the one hand the PM and commerce minister were emphasizing to boost exports but at other side industry is facing that kind of closedowns.

