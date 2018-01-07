KATI delegation discuss trade issues with new FPPCI body

Karachi

A delegation of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) lead by Senior Vice President Salman Aslam called on The Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday.

The delegation offered congratulations to The Petron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG) SM Muneer, newly elected Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Presidents of FPCCI Zahid Saeed and Tariq Haleem on the remarkable victory in a recent elections of the Federation, said a KATI statement.

On the occasion SM Muneer Said that to fight back economic challenges faced by Pakistan business community they should show unity and come forward with solutions to the situations.

He said that UBG has set a trend of indiscriminate services to all business community and surly the newly elected office bearers would continue the same spirit. Earlier, the SVP FPCCI Mazhar A Nasir welcomed the delegation of KATI lead by Salman Aslam and matter of common interests and concerns were discussed.

In the meeting Mazhar Ali Nasir also invited the representatives of KATI to provide the association’s input for underway proposals of FPCCI to present government regarding Economic reforms and upcoming budget. Salman Aslam ensured full support of KATI for FPCCI efforts to resolve concern of business and industrialist community.

He also briefed the FPCCI representatives regarding issues faced by industry and particularly about Korangi Industrial Area. The Vice President of KATI Junaid Naqi, former Presidents and Chairman of the Association Gulzar Firoz, Johar Ali Qandhari, SM Yahya, Shaikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Zaki Sharif, Shahid Javed Qureshi and other were also represented KATI on this occasion.—APP