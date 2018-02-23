KATI delegation calls on Chief of Naval Staff

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi. The delegation led by President KATI Tariq Malik.

He said Pakistan Navy is guarding seas of Pakistan with the best of capacity and professionalism. He also said that business community always stands with Arm forces of Pakistan. President KATI lauded the services of naval forces. The economic stability is the first step towards prosperity, he added.

The Chief of Naval Staff chief said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a game changer for the country.

Vice President of KATI Junaid Naqi, Zubair Chhaya and Farukh Mazhar were also present on the occasion.