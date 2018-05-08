KATI condemns the attack on Ahsan Iqbal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has condemned the attack on federal interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. According to the statement Petron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer, President Tariq Malik, Senior Vice President Salman Aslam, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Zubair Chhaya, Gulzar Firoz and other office-bearers of the association condemned the attack and urged to bring culprits in the court of justice. SM Muneer said that attack on interior minister is an attack on Pakistan’s image. He said that Ahsan Iqbal has played a vital role in the economic prosperity of Pakistan and especially his contribution to CPEC was remarkable. He said that such incidents damage the positive perception of Pakistan globally.