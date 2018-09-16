Kathua rape victim’s counsel invited at Human Rights session at Geneva

Srinagar

The counsel of Kathua rape and murder victim Deepika Singh Rajawat has been invited to attend the 39th Session of the Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Septemebr 19.

The invitation to Rajawat was extended by the International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM)-an ECOSOC affiliated Organization which is underway at Geneva till September 28.

Rajawat who hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family of Karihama, Kupwara, Kashmir, is scheduled to attend, research and participate in the 39th session of the Human Rights Council on September 19.

Rajawat is representing the rape and murder case of eight year old girl of village Rasana district Kathua.

Rajawat has been conferred with Women of the Year Award by Indian Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ladies Wing, Mumbai in June 2018 at Mumbai for her contribution in women welfare initiatives.

She has also been awarded with Humanitarian Award 2008 by Trinjan at festival of Mothers and Daughters at Vancouver BC Canada on June 24 this year.

Rajawat also awarded with Women of the Centaury Award at Salute Success 2018 Thalilulam Block Panchayath Kazhimbram, Kerala on 17th June 2018 at Kochi for being a courageous woman.

Rajawat who has been working for Human Rights specially Child Rights and Women Rights since 2008, has also been awarded with Rippen Kapoor Fellowship in 2008 by Child Rights and You (CRY) for working on the Child Rights Violations in the militancy infested J&K.

She was also awarded with Sonjoy Gosh Media Fellowship by Charkha Foundation in 2008 for conducting study on the Child Rights Violations in the militancy infested areas of Jammu province.

Deepika has also been Member Juvenile Welfare Board created under Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Act, 1997 for Jammu district from 2010 till 2013

She has also served as Member Juvenile Welfare Board created under Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Act, 1997 for Rajouri district from 2011 till 2013.—GK

