Kathua rape-n-murder: Police fire tear gas, water canons at student protesters

Baramulla, Iok

Police on Tuesday fired tear gas and water canons to disperse girl students protesting against the gangrape-and-murder of a minor girl in Kathua earlier this year.

Reports said that scores of girl students of women’s college Baramulla after finishing their classes staged a protest at tehsil road today afternoon.

The protesting students were demanding justice to Kathua victim. Police fired tear gas and water canons after the protesters refused to disperse peacefully.

Relatedly,Kathua heinous murder has been internalized as the Secretary-General of the UNO Mr Antonio Guterres aired sharp reaction of the world body.—GK