Kathua rape, murder case: Seven accused charge-sheeted

Srinagar

The Crime Branch of Jammu Kashmir police have filed charge sheet against the seven accused persons involved in abduction rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl of Rasana village before the court in Kathua on Monday.

Inspector General of Police crime branch, Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba told Rising Kashmir that the charge sheet against the seven accused persons involved in the crime has been produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Kathua.

“The charge sheet was produced today against the seven accused persons before the court,” Mujtaba said.

Seven accused persons against whom charge sheet has been produced under sections 302, 376, 201, 120-B RPC are Sanji Ram, 60, the mastermind behind the crime, special police officers (SPO) Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, Head Constable Tilak Raj and civilian Parvesh Kumar, Sub-inspector, Anand Dutta and son of Sanji, Vishal.

Regarding juvenile, who is among main accused in the crime, IGP told Rising Kashmir that the CB was in process of producing charge sheet against him.—RK