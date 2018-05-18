Kathua case: Indian SC says no to CBI probe

New Delhi

The Indian Supreme Court has refused to take the case from Kashmir Crime Branch and hand it over to any other investigating agency.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 transferred the trial in the Kathua gang rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl from Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab, but refrained from handing over the investigation to CBI, saying there was no need as the investigation has been conducted and the chargesheet filed.

The eight-year-old girl, from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village close to Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

The police have filed the main chargesheet against seven people and a separate chargesheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district.—KMS