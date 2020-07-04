Forget florals or animal print, its polka dots that are really having their moment among the A-list.
From Cardi B to Jacqueline Jossa and Bella Hadid, everyone seems to have taken note of the trend showcased in the spring/summer ’20 collections of Michael Kors Collection, Moschino and Damo Wang.
Katherine Jenkins has joined in but is showing off how to wear the look with a vintage twist by slipping on this pencil dress by Asos for a special outdoor show.
The tailored silhouette evokes a 1950s look whilst the waterfall frill down the skirt adds a feminine charm, plus we’re loving the crimson red shade.
Katherine is spotted looking fabulous in an Asos dress
