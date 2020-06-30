Kate Middleton is a ‘rock’ for Prince William, says royal author

London

Kate Middleton has always been known to embody the qualities of the late Princess Diana and it appears that with her caring charm she has won the hearts of the entire royal household, including their paid help.

According to a report by Fox News representative Tom Quinn, “Everyone that I have spoken to confirms that Kate is a very warm, but also a very calm and a very kind person. I think she’s very strong, but she’s very conscious, very kind to the people who work for her.”

The biggest reason she is so well-loved is because “rather than command people to do things, she asks them to do things.”

An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, Quinn claims that no one interviewed for this publication had a bad review for the Duchess of Cambridge.—AP