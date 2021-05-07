Kate and William become Youtubers!

In order to interact with their fans, Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched a YouTube channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the opening of their YouTube channel with a 25-second video of the pair at different locations, philanthropic activities, and galas. A image of the pair at the Badshahi Masjid in Lahore, as well as an inside shot of the rickshaw they rode in for dinner in Islamabad, are included in the film.

In the video, William warns a chuckling Kate: “By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything.”I know!” she exclaims.

Kate tells her husband, “You didn’t need to roll your r’s,” at the end of the compilation.

In answer, William asks, “Do I not?”

In the footage, fans will also see Queen Elizabeth II and William and Kate’s three brothers, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, as well as other members of the royal family.

The royal couple’s YouTube channel’s cover photo includes photos from their 2019 visit to Chitral.

Meanwhile, on April 29, William and Kate marked their tenth wedding anniversary with a touching video that featured their three children.

The couples’ YouTube channel came as a surprise to people however they could not be happier.

