Katchi abadis to be regularised under new policy

Aleem promises merit in all departments

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that merit to be observed but there would be no compromise on solving people’s problems and providing them relief. He expressed these views while addressing in Public Secretariat where people from different walks of life were present.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that like past government of 2003-07 new policy for katchi abadis will be prepared so that residents could be given ownership rights on minimum possible rates. He said that including clean drinking water provision of basic facilities is the right of the masses and all promises of election campaign will be fulfilled in the coming months on priority basis. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the party workers on PTI’s success in PP 168 and indicated that if by-election takes place in NA 131 then Nawaz league would be losing seat there also. Senior Minister assured immediate steps for cleanliness and garbage lifting steps in Cantonment areas and criticized the last government for not taking the right step in this regard. He said that Sharifs did not spare any department and looted national exchequer as much as they could.

Abdul Aleem Khan asked the masses to come up with written proposals regarding developmental work in their respective areas and said that in future uplift work would be undertaken on priority basis.

He said that the next local bodies set up in Punjab would also play an important role to provide real progress and prosperity in each area and especially in rural areas there would be huge funds available at village council level. Senior Minister told that so far 908 applications were received in the Public Secretariat and out of them letters were written for 815 applicants. He said that in the last 2 months 40 per cent issues have been resolved and this is satisfactory rate. Abdul Aleem Khan announced to hold public interaction after every fortnight and assured the people that the trust shown on Imran Khan and his team would be honored and in the coming 5 years there would clear cut difference based upon performance and facts.

On this occasion delegations from different areas of Lahore City apprised about their issues regarding WAPDA, Sui Gas, WASA and other department.

They also indicated their problems about graveyard and other developmental projects. Ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiquee and prominent personalities Mian Amir Salim, Ahmed Hayat, Mian Abdur Razzaq, Abdul Waheed, Ch. Iqbal Gujar, Imran Khan, Waqas Aslam, Mohammad Ali Rasheed, Raja Zeeshan, Salim Dogar and Moeen Abid expressed their views and thanked Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for listening their problems with patience.

