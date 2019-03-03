Kasuri lauds civil, military leadership role in current situation

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri on Saturday lauded the role of civil and military leadership of Pakistan in the current situation with India.

He said that Pakistan played a positive role and exhibited maturity unlike irresponsible behaviour displayed by India.

He was talking to the media after attending an international conference organised by the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) in connection with the World Hearing Day observance, at a private institute here.

Kasuri said that Army chief’s stance on peace was welcoming. He applauded Pakistan armed forces for handling the recent Pakistan-India situation.

The former foreign minister said that as elections were approaching in India, the BJP wanted to put pressure on Pakistan to create favourable atmosphere for itself locally.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could even put regional peace at risk to win elections.

Despite differences, all political forces in Pakistan were united on this matter. He said that the step of releasing Indian pilot by Pakistan was being appreciated even in India.

Earlier, SADA President Dr Afzal Alam told the participants in the conference that every six, seven live births out of 1,000 are deaf. In Pakistan, total figure of such children is about 1.5 million. The aim of SADA was to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of such children, he said.

Khurshid Kasuri said that experts from public and private institutions should work together to save our children from such diseases.

Dr Khalid Masood urged the media to play role for creating awareness about the disease.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Khalid Masood, Dr Akhtar Sohail Chughtai, President SADA Dr Afzal Alam and various doctors and members of civil society were present.—APP

