Kasur tragedy condemned widely

The members of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot on Thursday observed partial strike as a protest against the sad kidnapping and then murder of minor girl Zainab after rape in Kasur, and most of the lawyers did not appear before the courts.

The president DBA Ch Shaukatr Ali Advocate, general secretary Zahid Saleem Bajwah, and a numer of leading female lawyers, Saira Ghumman Advocate, Shabana Qadeer Advocate, Rukhsana Yasmeen Advocate, Tehrim Altaf Advocate and Zartasha Mushtaq Advocate, while talking to media men strongly condemned the heinous incident of Qasoor and the subsequent killing of two citizen during the violent protest rallies.

The held police as the sole responsible of about a dozen such incidents in Qasoor in 2017 and thousands in the rest of the country, and viewed that police usually had little interest, abiliti and willing to deal with the cases of crimes against minor children and women. They termed the incident of Qasoor as ‘shameful’ for the entire nation and a cause to damage the image of the country in the civilized world. They have demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for the accused involved in such cruel and inhuman act from the Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General Police Punjab. Meanwhile, the members of the Tax Bar Association Sialkot also condemned the Qasoor tragedy in a joint resolution passed.