After Kasur rape, it is Dina girl now

Jhelum

Despite wide protests over incidents of kidnapping and rape of young children, the criminal elements are least afraid of the law of the country. In yet another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Dina area of the Jhelum District allegedly by a relative.

The girl’s father said that the child was with her mother at home when the accused, who is a relative of the family, tricked her into leaving with him. The child was taken to an abandoned place nearby where she was subjected to sexual abuse. Upon returning back home, the child told the parents of her harrowing ordeal.

A First Investigation Report was filed against the accused, who was subsequently arrested by the police. A medico-legal examination of the victim was also conducted, and it confirmed that she was subjected to rape.—APP