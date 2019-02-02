Kasur police get vacated house of poor citizen

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, police have got vacated the house of a poor citizen in Dhang Shah area of Kasur from the illegal occupation of influential persons. The citizen has also been given back the possession of his house by the police.

The Chief Minister took notice of illegal occupation of the house of a citizen namely Riaz by a local PTI chairman Khalid Mahmood Dogar and directed the Kasur Police to immediately retrieve the possession.

The police took legal action against the said group and Riaz has been given back the possession of his house. Riaz has thanked the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for got vacating his house.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action against the land grabbers will continue and no leniency will be shown against the elements illegally occupying the properties of the citizens.

The PTI government will never tolerate the squatters and implementation on the policy of zero-tolerance will be continued.

The government will completely eradicate the menace of land grabbing from the society, he concluded.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp