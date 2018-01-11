Kasur incident exposed again how vulnerable children are in Pakistan: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said on Wednesday that rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur has exposed once again how vulnerable children are in Pakistani society.

In a condemnation posted on Twitter, PTI chief stated: “This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish the guilty & ensure that our children are better protected.”

He also criticised Government of Punjab for running an alleged inefficient department. He wrote: “The otal degeneration of the Punjab police was apparent once again today in Kasur.”

Khan complained that the police opened fire on the unarmed protesters who were raising their voice against this horrific incident.

Besides PTI chief, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the incident and urged for stricter action in such cases.

“Ten incidents of minors’ rape and murders had been reported in Kasur and eleven in Sheikhupura alone last year. It seems some parts of Punjab have been turned into hell for the children, especially the girls but Sharif brothers appear to have abandoned their duty as rulers,” Bilawal said in a statement.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that protection of children was top priority of PPP and crimes against the children would be sternly dealt with.

