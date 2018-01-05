Kassim Parekh classroom inaugurated at Habib University

Mrs. Kassim Parekh unveils a portrait of the late banking legend Mr. Kassim Parekh as Mr. Mohamedali R. Habib, Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Mr. Zubair Parekh and Mr. Zahid Parekh look on.

January 02, 2018: A legacy space by name of Kassim Parekh Classroom was inaugurated in honor of the late banking legend at the Habib University. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohamedali R. Habib, Chairman HabibMetro Bank, Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz, President & CEO HabibMetro Bank, Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor Habib University and the family of the late Mr. Kassim Parekh. A portrait of Mr. Parekh, commissioned by HabibMetro Bank, was also unveiled at the event by Mrs. Kassim Parekh.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Mohamedali R. Habib, Chairman HabibMetro Bank said, ‘The donor space inaugurated today is in remembrance of our beloved Kassim Bhai, who is responsible for inspiring a generation of bankers. He lives on in our memory eternalizing the values of dedication and integrity. In honor of his legacy, HabibMetro Bank remains committed to deserving students through its support of world-class educational facilities such as Habib University.’

Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor Habib University commented, ‘It is the thoughtfulness of citizens and corporates such as HabibMetro Bank that makes it possible for us to continue working towards redefining higher education in Pakistan. We are thankful to HabibMetro Bank for the encouragement of our efforts of providing outstanding educational experiences to students across different socio-economic classes.’

HabibMetro Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, a multi-national banking group that enjoys a presence in 8 countries across 4 continents. Habib Bank AG Zurich completes 50 years of international operations this year. Habib University was founded by the House of Habib in 2014 with the largest single donation to education in Pakistan to date. It is the country’s first-ever liberal arts institution of higher learning.

