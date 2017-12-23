Kashmirs’ can’t be deprived of freedom

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high-level parliamentarians’ delegation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir comprising Ministers and members of the legislative assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday. The delegation was led by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. Both the leaders strongly condemned the Indian brutalities against unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and violations of line of control.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that India must realize that Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their inalienable right of independence through continued brutalities. India cannot deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination through cruelties. He said that international conscience is needed to be awakened over the worst form of carnalities committed by the Indian occupied army against unarmed Kashmiris. He said the government of PML-N is providing sufficient funds for different programs aiming at providing basic necessities of life to the people of Azad Kashmir; adding that wonderful steps have been taken for the development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. There is no example of such steps taken for the welfare of the AJK people in the seventy years’ history of the country, he added.

The Chief Minister said that funds have been provided by the Punjab government from its budget for the development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the students of AJK are also fully benefiting from the educational schemes of the Punjab government along with other provinces.

He vowed that Punjab will continue to lend a helping hand for the betterment of the AJK people in future, as well. The development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in fact the progress of Pakistan and we all have to cover this journey of development collectively, he added. The Chief Minister also assured to solve the problems of the refugees settled in the Punjab province.

On the occasion, the AJK President Raja Farooq Haider said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has set new records of public welfare and Punjab province has been made a glowing example of development due to the hard work and vision of Shahbaz Sharif. The speed and work quality of Shahbaz Sharif is an example of its own and the people of other provinces are appreciative of the exemplary role played by Shahbaz Sharif for the development of Punjab. Punjab government has given the proof of its love for the Kashmiri people by providing resources for the development of AJK, he added. The AJK delegation was comprised of Ministers including Syed Shaukat, Ch. Aziz, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, members of the legislative assembly including Mian Yasir Rashid, Javed Akhter, Raja Muhammad Siddique and others.