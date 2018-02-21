Muhammad Ali Baig

ON February 5, 2018, a remarkable and extraordinary event was held at the Presidency, Islamabad to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day. The chief guest of the event was His Excellency President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain and was organized by SASSI University, Islamabad. The event was attended by His Excellency the President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Convener All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Mr. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman (JUI-F), Minister for Defence Khurram Dastagir Khan (PML-N), Shafqat Mehmood (PTI), Chairperson Peace and Culture Wing APHC Mishal Malik and Senator Rehman Malik (PPP). SASSI University did a tremendous job by disseminating the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people using Twitter #KashmirMatters.

The gathering was attended by a number of ambassadors, diplomats and military attaches from around the globe and was a symbolic representation from all political parties of Pakistan that intended to project a strong message to India while unveiling atrocities committed by Indian Security Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Indian Government seems pretty much desperate and worried about the ongoing Kashmiri Independence Movement led by indigenous Kashmiri people. Out of their sheer anxiety, the Indian Army and other security forces have been using brutal tactics to inflict fear on the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people. Last year, on April 09, 2017, Indian Army Major Leetul Gogoi reflected the true mindset of Indian Army, when he tied an unarmed and innocent Kashmiri Muslim – 27-years old Farooq Ahmed Dar to the bonnet of his jeep. Maj Gogoi used Dar as a human shield to war-off the Kashmiri protestors who were chanting slogans in favour of independence. It is very much astonishing that instead of a trial leading to court martial – Maj Gogoi was appreciated by Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat.

India is continuously resorting to false flag operations in Kashmir whilst pinning the Kashmiri freedom fighters to those brutal and violent acts. Last year a Kashmiri Muslim and officer of Indian Army Lt Ummer Fayaz aged 22 was abducted, viciously tortured and murdered in cold blood by Indian Army. Nevertheless, the incident was pinned on Kashmiri Muslim freedom fighters by the Army and Indian Media. Lt Fayaz was among the expendable and disposable Kashmiri Muslims whom the Republic of India killed to justify the illegitimate presence of Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of Lt Ummer Fayaz raised many questions on the credibility of the Indian Army. The world has to open its eyes to the Indian state-sponsored and administered terrorism. No human being is safe in India except the extremist and fundamentalist Hindus who share Hindutva ideology as a binding bond among them. Indian Sikhs must rise up against the Hindu India for their legitimate rights. Since it is a matter of time that another Operation Blue Star might be executed while again targeting innocent Sikhs in an endeavour by the benign Indian Government to rid Mother India of those sub-humans.

For how much long will the Indian Government continue to pursue its policies of undeclared segregation and racism on the basis of religion especially in Kashmir? A 21 year old Kashmiri Muslim Burhan Muzaffar Wani broke all the lies and deceptions of Indian Government and its claims of pluralism and being the largest democracy in the world. Burhan Wani used social media to uncover the atrocities of Indian Security Forces and for broadcasting the truth — Burhan Wani and his elder brother Khalid Wani were murdered by Indian Army. Khalid was tortured to death in April 2105 while Burhan was targeted on July 8, 2016. It is not difficult to conclude that Indian Army is conducting an organized and structured Muslim Holocaust in Kashmir while employing chemical weapons. There is no doubt that a systematic ethnic cleansing is being carried out in Kashmir using Indian Military Forces while changing the demographic conditions to change Muslim majority into minority. Indian Army is using pellet guns to blind Kashmiri youth. Apart from intense psychological warfare to break the will and determination of Kashmiri people while using torture and intimidation as tactics – neither Indian Government nor its zombie military could suppress the Kashmir Independence Movement. It is clear and evident that Indian Army and security forces have failed in a humiliating manner to affect the resolve and motivation of Kashmiri people and they still bury their dead wrapped in the flag of Pakistan.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

