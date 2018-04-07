Kashmiris write history with their blood to achieve self-determination: Shahbaz

CM, ministers wear black ribbons on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that people of Occupied Kashmir are fighting for freedom and survival and they have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self-determination. Pakistani government as well as the people has always raised their full voice against the worst violations of human rights and state sponsored brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir. In fact, refusing to grant right of self-determination to the Kashmiris show weaknesses in moral diplomatic and political behaviours.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chief Minister said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of independence of sub-continent. Kashmiris are rightful to ask this question to the world community that why are they being continuously deprived of their basic rights according to the charter of United Nations. The just solution of core issue of Kashmir is essential to fully benefit from natural and human resources of the South Asia, he said. Continued deprivation of Kashmiri people to their self-determination by India through state terrorism and atrocious occupation is highly condemnable, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that solution of Kashmir issue is essential in the light of UN resolutions for maintaining durable peace in the region. On this day, the whole nation is standing side-by-side with their Kashmiri brethren and I pay rich tributes to the brave struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right of self-determination, said Shahbaz Sharif. The Chief Minister stressed the world community and human rights bodies to play their effective role to stop the worst cruelties meted out by the Indian forces.

The international conscious will have to be awakened on the issue of Kashmir as the unarmed Kashmiri people cannot be deprived no more of their basic right of freedom. He said that Kashmir issue should be solved according to wishes and desire of the Kashmiris.

Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N government has effectively projected the Kashmir cause at national and international forums during its every tenure and added that Kashmir issue will have to be solved through dialogue for durable peace in the region and to ensure progress and prosperity of the Kashmir people.

Today, we will have to realize to our Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone in their struggle and Pakistan will continue diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris, concluded the Chief Minister.

The people and Punjab government expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on the Kashmir solidarity day, observed in the country on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, ministers and officers attended various meetings with black ribbons on their arms as a mark of protest against cruelties of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir. They also attended a meeting at Chief Minister’s House with black ribbons on their arms.